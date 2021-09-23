Advertisement
Woman woke up to sexual assault in Encinitas apartment, sheriff’s authorities say

Incident happened just before midnight Friday on Carol View Drive in Cardiff

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a woman said she woke up to a shirtless man sexually assaulting her in Encinitas last week.

The incident happened just before midnight Friday, Sept. 17, in an apartment on Carol View Drive, just west of Interstate 5 in the Cardiff area of the coastal city.

The woman told deputies she was able to chase the man out of the apartment, Lt. Joel Stranger said in a news release Wednesday, Sept. 22.

She described the assailant as a Latino man between 18 and 23 years old, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall. and roughly 120 pounds. He had a “bowl cut” hairstyle. He wore no shirt, but had on black basketball shorts.

Stranger declined to release more information, citing the active investigation.

The department asked that anyone with information about the incident call sexual assault investigators at (858) 285-6222 during business hours, or (858) 565-5200 afterhours.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling San Diego County Crimes Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

