North County students make splash in water district contests

Local students floated lots of good ideas in the 30th annual Water Awareness Poster Contest, sponsored by North County’s water agencies. This year’s theme was “Love Water, Save Water.”

The contest for fourth-graders aims to increase understanding and appreciation for conserving water and using it more efficiently. Students showed ways they love water, how they save water at home, or ways to save or recycle water in the future to help the Earth. Winning students artwork is printed in the 2022 North County Water Agency Calendar. Free copies are available at local water district offices, usually by mid-November.

The winners from participating water districts:

Carlsbad Municipal Water District: Abinav Raj, first place, and Leilani McCann, second place, both from Hope Elementary School; Becca Williams, Jefferson Elementary School, third place

Escondido Water District: Adeleine Kobriger, first place, and Gracie Chillag, second place, both from Heritage Charter School; Camille Gastelum, third place, Grace Christian School

Fallbrook Public Utilities District: Jaqueline Rosas, first place; Camila Palma, second place; Liam Rafalski, third place; all from Live Oak Elementary School

Oceanside Water District: Jade Pasakarnis, first place, Reynolds Elementary School; Tatiana Sanchez, second place, Mission Elementary School; Regina Leon, third place, San Luis Rey Elementary School

Olivenhain Municipal Water District: Norah Shin, first place; Rishika Varma, second place; Aila Ocampo, third place; all from Stone Ranch Elementary School in 4S Ranch

Poway Water District: Rozelle DeBeer, first place, Chaparral Elementary School; Chloe Holwill, second place, Chaparral Elementary; Jocelyn Roy, third place, Valley Elementary School

Ramona Municipal Water District: Christal Cowle, Hanson Elementary School, first place; Galilea Perez, second place, Hanson Elementary; Analicia Pacheco, third place, Mountain Valley Academy

Rincon del Diablo Municipal Water District: Paige Threatt, first place, Reidy Creek Elementary School; Audrey Ingold, second place, Bernardo Elementary School; Joanna Maldonado, third place, Reidy Creek Elementary School

San Dieguito Water District: Emelia Hupf, first place, Ocean Knoll Elementary School; Luke Mosman, second place, Capri Elementary School; Teagan Bruce, third place, Ada Harris School

Valley Center Municipal Water District: Lorenza Francisco, Lilac Elementary, first place; Mia Mendoza, Valley Center Elementary, second place; Jacqueline Leon, Lilac Elementary, third place

Vista Irrigation District: Emaline Kennedy, Grapevine Elementary, first place; Paul Gomez, Empresa Elementary, second place; Matthew Potter, Alamosa Park Elementary, third place

To get a free 2022 calendar, contact your local water agency.