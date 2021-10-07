Driver uninjured after train strikes car in Leucadia

A train struck a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 6, in the Leucadia area of Encinitas, but the car’s driver was uninjured, sheriff’s officials said.

(File photo)

It happened about 4:45 p.m. along a portion of the tracks a little east of Grandview Surf Beach, according to Deputy Joseph Pirri from the sheriff’s North Coastal substation. The tracks in that area run between North Coast Highway 101 and North Vulcan Avenue.

The involved train was a northbound Coaster, a commuter train operated by the North County Transit District between Oceanside and downtown San Diego, Pirri said in a news release. It struck an Audi sedan.

#NCTDAlert: Please expect delays on all service Oceanside to San Diego due to northbound COASTER 653 involved in an incident with a vehicle. Please check back for more information. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/XtjXvEEdhM — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) October 7, 2021

The Audi sustained moderate damage and the train sustained minor damage, according to Pirri. The Audi’s driver did not appear injured and declined a medical evaluation by paramedics.

Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Lawrence said it appeared the car stopped too close to the tracks in one of the dirt lots that line the tracks in that area.

The crash affected train traffic, delaying departures and arrivals, most of the night Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to tweets from the North County Transit District.

No other information, including the speed of the train when it collided with the car, was immediately available.