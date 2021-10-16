Cardiff School District seeks trustee

Cardiff School District recently announced that its governing board approved the process and timeline for filling the seat vacated by longtime Trustee Mark Whitehouse Oct. 14 at its regular board meeting.

Due to family and work commitments, Whitehouse resigned his position on the board effective Oct. 7, 2021. During his 11-year tenure, Whitehouse served for five years as board president and played an active role in the passage and implementation of Measure GG, the $22 million school bond that rebuilt the Cardiff School campus.

The governing board is seeking applicants for a provisional appointment to fill the vacant seat. The selected individual will hold office until after the next regularly scheduled election for Cardiff School District board members in November 2022. The application can be found on the district website at www.cardiffschools.com. Completed applications will be accepted from Oct. 15, 2021 through Nov. 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. Eligible candidates must provide a complete application, reside within the Cardiff School District, and be registered to vote in California.

All eligible candidates will be interviewed by the governing board on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in open session at a Special Board Meeting at 5 p.m. in the Ada Harris School Library.