Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Encinitas

A person died after being hit by a coaster train in Encinitas, authorities reported Oct. 21.

(File photo)

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit deputies responded to a call that a pedestrian was hit by a northbound North County Transit District (NCTD) Coaster Train near the 1500 block of North Coast Highway 101. The victim, who was not identified by police, was found dead upon arrival.

No other information was released. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the accident.

Anyone with information can call the deputies at 858-565--5200.