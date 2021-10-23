Deputies detain suspect in midst of North County armed robbery spree

Proactive work by sheriff’s deputies Friday night, Oct. 22, led to the arrest of an armed man suspected of robbing, or attempting to rob, employees at CVS stores in three North County cities, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

(File photo)

The first two robberies happened in quick succession in Encinitas and Carlsbad, according to San Diego sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca. Hearing those two calls, deputies in Solana Beach decided to head to the CVS in their city, just in case.

The move paid off when a man matching the robber’s description showed up at the Solana Beach store, Amavisca said. He apparently aborted the robbery attempt there and attempted to elude the deputies, but was caught after a brief foot chase.

The first holdup was reported a little after 8:20 p.m. at the CVS on Encinitas Boulevard just east of Interstate 5, Amavisca said. As deputies were arriving there to begin investigating, a man with the same description as the Encinitas robber held up a CVS in Carlsbad.

Amavisca had few details about the second robbery, because it occurred in Carlsbad police jurisdiction. He also didn’t know if the robber was targeting the pharmacies or the front counters.

But upon hearing about the back-to-back robberies, a team of deputies working a special detail in Solana Beach headed to the CVS on Lomas Santa Fe Drive just west of I-5, Amavisca said. As they were observing the store a little before 8:40 p.m., a man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier robberies showed up and walked inside.

The deputies called for back up and were surrounding the store when the man came out without apparently going through with the robbery, Amavisca said. He took off running and the deputies gave chase.

During the short pursuit, the robbery suspect allegedly tossed aside a handgun before he was detained, the lieutenant said. He also sustained a broken leg — it was unclear how — and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.