Encinitas Holiday Parade canceled due to COVID protocols

The city of Encinitas has decided to cancel the Encinitas Holiday Parade for the second straight year.

According to the city, as staff prepped for this year’s celebration they have continued to monitor the California Department of Public Health’s guidance for “mega-events” such as the Holiday Parade. The decision to cancel the parade was due to the strong recommendation from the state to verify fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative test results for all attendees and to not use self-attestation as a mode of verification.

It would not be possible for the city to follow this recommendation as the parade does not have a defined access point. Additionally, spectators and parade participants would be in close contact and implementation of any possible modifications would exceed available resources and greatly impact both the spectator and participant experience.

While the state guidance for mega-events is due to be updated on or around Nov. 1, the city said it is unlikely that there will be any significant change to current recommendations.