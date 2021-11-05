One person killed in Encinitas crash
The victim had been trapped in the wreckage of the Thursday evening crash
One person was killed Thursday night, Nov. 4, in a crash on Encinitas surface streets, a sheriff’s official said.
Few details of the crash were immediately available, but it happened about 7:15 p.m. on Encinitas Boulevard near Balour Drive, a little west of El Camino Real, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. David Ladieu said.
Deputy David Sanchez said a man was trapped inside a 2007 Toyota Corolla, and died at the scene. No one else was injured, he said.
Sanchez said investigators do not suspect that either drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The area where the crash occurred is near the Encinitas Community and Senior Center and just a few hundred feet from an Encinitas Fire Station 5.
The North County Transit District tweeted that the crash had disrupted service on a bus route along Encinitas Boulevard, with stops between Balour Drive and Interstate 5 “expected to be missed for the rest of the evening” due to the fatal crash.
