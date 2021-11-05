One person killed in Encinitas crash

One person was killed Thursday night, Nov. 4, in a crash on Encinitas surface streets, a sheriff’s official said.

(File photo)

Few details of the crash were immediately available, but it happened about 7:15 p.m. on Encinitas Boulevard near Balour Drive, a little west of El Camino Real, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. David Ladieu said.

.

Deputy David Sanchez said a man was trapped inside a 2007 Toyota Corolla, and died at the scene. No one else was injured, he said.

Sanchez said investigators do not suspect that either drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The area where the crash occurred is near the Encinitas Community and Senior Center and just a few hundred feet from an Encinitas Fire Station 5.

#NCTDAlert: Due to a traffic accident on Encinitas Blvd, BREEZE route 309 is being impacted in both directions. SB 309 unable to service stops on Encinitas Blvd/Balour to the Coaster Station. NB 309 unable to service stops from the Coaster Station to El Camino Real/Leucadia. pic.twitter.com/qYSt1OWmMi — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) November 5, 2021

#NCTDAlert: Update, BREEZE route 309,northbound and southbound, are still on detour but only missing stops on Encinitas Blvd between Balour and the 5 freeway. These stops are expected to be missed for the rest of the evening due to a possible fatal traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/RRuCS5v3OO — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) November 5, 2021

The North County Transit District tweeted that the crash had disrupted service on a bus route along Encinitas Boulevard, with stops between Balour Drive and Interstate 5 “expected to be missed for the rest of the evening” due to the fatal crash.