One person killed in Encinitas crash

The victim had been trapped in the wreckage of the Thursday evening crash

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
One person was killed Thursday night, Nov. 4, in a crash on Encinitas surface streets, a sheriff’s official said.

Few details of the crash were immediately available, but it happened about 7:15 p.m. on Encinitas Boulevard near Balour Drive, a little west of El Camino Real, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. David Ladieu said.

Deputy David Sanchez said a man was trapped inside a 2007 Toyota Corolla, and died at the scene. No one else was injured, he said.

Sanchez said investigators do not suspect that either drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The area where the crash occurred is near the Encinitas Community and Senior Center and just a few hundred feet from an Encinitas Fire Station 5.

The North County Transit District tweeted that the crash had disrupted service on a bus route along Encinitas Boulevard, with stops between Balour Drive and Interstate 5 “expected to be missed for the rest of the evening” due to the fatal crash.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

