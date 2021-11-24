Cardiff School District appoints Shad Thielman as board trustee

Cardiff School District and the district’s governing board recently announced the appointment of Shad Thielman to the Cardiff School District Board of Trustees effective Nov. 17, 2021, according to a news release.

“Shad is going to bring another great perspective and objective voice to Cardiff schools, said Siena Randall, president of the Cardiff School District Board of Trustees, in the news release. “He is active in the community and understands how important Cardiff schools are to the entire community. We are enthused about his experience in the educational field and see this appointment as another step in the right direction.”

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps., Thielman is a lecturer in the Department of History at California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM) and brings hands-on experience and an understanding within the education field. In addition to CSUSM, Thielman has guest lectured at Mira Costa and Miramar Community Colleges. With a focus on the United States, Thielman’s research examines the relationship between cultural and social constructs during the 20th century. Prior to entering academia, he held various executive positions leading company operations.

Thielman also served as co-chair of the Cardiff School District Independent Citizens Oversight Committee from November 2020 to May 2021 after serving as a member, since January 2020. He currently has one child in the district and one at San Dieguito High School Academy after having completed K-6 in the district.

“The academic success and safety of the students attending Cardiff Schools is paramount and of the upmost importance in our community,” said Thielman, in the news release. “After an arduous couple of years rebuilding Cardiff School combined with the pandemic, I look forward to working with the board to reunite the community and bring a renewed energy and focus on student learning.”