In-person school cancelled at La Costa Canyon after threat found in girls bathroom

La Costa Canyon High School students will not be on campus for school on Friday after threatening language was found in the girls bathroom.

According to a statement sent out by the district late Thursday night, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 a parent notified the school that their student saw the language targeting the school community written on the wall in the 700 building’s girls bathroom.

Superintendent Cheryl James Ward said given the nature of the message, the district immediately contacted the Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) for support. In order to ensure staff and student safety, students will attend classes synchronously on Friday, Dec. 3. CPD will also be providing additional patrols and support on campus throughout the school day.

“School safety is a top priority of the San Dieguito Union High School District. All schools have safety plans and participate in lockdown drills,” Ward said. “Parents should talk to their children about remaining alert and encourage them to report threats to a responsible adult as was done in this situation.”

All other district schools will operate normally on Dec. 3.

The district has the anonymous WeTip reporting online service and 24-hour hotline posted on its website. Other safety reporting resources can be found at sduhsd.net under school safety.

