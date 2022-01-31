Del Mar Fair contract award scores were changed, retired administrator testifies

The former contracts manager for the 22nd District Agricultural Association testified under oath last week that the scores to award a contract for running the midway at the 2021 Del Mar Fair was changed twice at the direction of CEO Carlene Moore.

The scoring changes meant that the bidder who came in second in the initial tabulation ended up with a higher score and was in line to get the contract.

Michael Ceragioli, who worked for the 22nd DAA for 13 years before retiring in September, testified in a lawsuit filed by Talley Amusements against the district over the process of awarding the master contract for the 2021 fair. Talley lost out by less than a point on the bid to Ray Cammack Shows, known as RCS, but sued soon after contending the process was rigged.

That lawsuit continues, even though the contract was never awarded. The 2021 fair was scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a midway operator was not needed.

Late last year, the fair again issued a request for a single operator for the midway in 2022. Only RCS bid on that proposal. Talley did not seek that contract, contending the specifications for qualified bidders was rigged to favor RCS. The company also said it was the rightful winner of the 2021 contract anyway.

On Monday, Jan. 31, in a special meeting, the fair board unanimously awarded the master contract to RCS for the coming year. The deal includes two two-year extensions, meaning RCS could run the midway for the next five years.

Board members had been sent a transcript of Ceragioli’s testimony in advance by John Moot, the lawyer for Talley. In a letter, he asked the board not to award the contract, to place Moore on leave and to request an outside agency to investigate.

Board members did not discuss the deposition or consider Moot’s request. The contract was approved with no discussion.

In his testimony, Ceragioli said when he told Moore that Talley had scored higher of the two companies, she “got kind of a confused look on her face,” according to the deposition transcript.

The contract evaluation was made up of two parts — technical scoring, which assesses the operational details a bidder would provide, and financial scoring, which says how much money the district would get.

Ceragioli testified that Talley scored lower on the technical, but won the financial scoring, in large part because the proposal would guarantee the cash-strapped district 80 percent of the revenue for the midway. That would come out to an additional $9.5 million more the district could earn from the Talley proposal than the RCS proposal, Moot said in his letter.

The pandemic hit the district and the fair hard, resulting in massive layoffs and an unsuccessful request for a $5 million loan from the Orange County fair.

But the financial benefits did not seem to impress Moore, he testified.

“And she goes, “Oh, she said, I need to go back to talk to everybody. We might need to change some scores.”

Ceragioli testified he told Moore changing scores after the bids had been opened was “completely inappropriate” and he wanted nothing to do with it. He testified he later went to his office and overheard a conversation between Moore and Jean Flournoy, who was overseeing the competition for the contract.

He said he heard Moore ask for the scoring sheet of one of the evaluators, Melinda Carmichael, and tell Flournoy, “We might have to change her score.”

He also testified that after changing the scoring once, Talley still came out ahead as the winner. He said Carmichael’s scores were changed a second time, and after that RCS came out the winner.

The dispute over how the contract was awarded centers in part on provisions of state contracting laws. In the Talley lawsuit, the district contended that agricultural districts are governed by a section of the state agricultural code that allows districts to enter into contracts with someone who is not the high bidder, so long as they provide justification to the state.

A judge agreed and on Dec. 28 and again on Friday, Jan. 28, declined to issue a restraining order sought by Talley that would halt the award of any contracts. San Diego Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel also said the deposition relates to a contract for the 2021 fair, cancelled because of the pandemic, and not the contract for the 2022 event.

In a statement after the meeting, the district did not address the specific accusations of changing scores. It said comments from Moot, Mary Talley of Talley Amusements and others pertained to a contract that was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“These comments were part of a series of failed attempts by plaintiffs in an active lawsuit against the 22nd DAA to obstruct the awarding of an operator contract for this year’s fair,” the statement said. “There is a lot still to come in this litigation and much of it will reflect a different perspective on this matter.”

In the deposition, Ceragioli said Moore told him she was concerned Talley could not safely operate the entire midway, and at another point said awarding the contract to RCS was for the good of the district.

In a letter to the board, Moot said Ceragioli’s testimony was corroborated by Flournoy, who was also deposed last week. A copy of that transcript was not yet available. She, too, retired from the district last year.

Ceragioli testified that after the scores were changed and Talley filed its lawsuit, he had another conversation with Moore in his office. At that time, the district wanted him to oversee another bidding competition for running the horse park but he refused because of what had occurred with the fair project.

He said he urged Moore to “come clean” about the scoring. “And I go, ‘You’ve got to call the Attorney General’s office and tell them what you did. You changed the scores,’ ” he recalled.

He said Moore tried to explain what happened and said, “I just didn’t know what I was doing. I’m new at this kind of thing.” Ceragioli said he was not convinced that Moore would speak with the Attorney General’s office, so he contacted Josh Caplan, the lawyer for the district who works for the state.

Moore did not address the testimony of Ceragioli at the meeting Monday, Jan. 3``1. She did not respond to a request for comment sent via the fair staff after the meeting.

The testimony of Ceragioli is the latest turn in the district’s effort over the past nearly four years to transition from a midway populated by as many as three dozen contracts with independent food, ride and game operators, to one run by a single company.

The district contends it will be far easier to manage one contract and have one point of contact than to oversee individual contracts. The district has tried to enter into a series of separate contracts for ticketing, games and management since 2018, but the process has been shadowed by accusations of favoritism, backroom meetings and bid-rigging.

In one instance, a state administrative law judge concluded the fair had not followed its own rules when it made a contract award for RCS to run the midway for the 2020 fair, a rare step that upheld a formal protest filed by the company that lost out.

Moot represented the losing company, All State 38, in that protest. In his letter to the board on Monday, Jan. 31, he said the process of awarding the current contact was corrupt.

“Governmental corruption, like political corruption, is a cancer,” he wrote. “It must be surgically removed before it spreads and kills the body politic.”



