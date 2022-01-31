Vehicle crashes into Encinitas 7-Eleven, damaging building but injuring no one
Sheriff’s Department says crash blamed on driver experiencing ‘medical issue’
A driver who reportedly experienced a medical problem crashed a vehicle into the front of a 7-Eleven store in Encinitas Sunday morning, Jan. 30, damaging the building but not injuring anyone inside, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.
The Ford pickup slammed into the front of the convenience store on Encinitas Boulevard near Manchester Avenue around 10:25 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Martha Hernandez.
Investigators said the crash was caused when the woman experienced a “medical issue,” Hernandez said. The age of the driver wasn’t released.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated. Information about the extent of her injuries wasn’t released.
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.