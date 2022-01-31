Advertisement
Vehicle crashes into Encinitas 7-Eleven, damaging building but injuring no one

Sheriff’s Department says crash blamed on driver experiencing ‘medical issue’

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

A driver who reportedly experienced a medical problem crashed a vehicle into the front of a 7-Eleven store in Encinitas Sunday morning, Jan. 30, damaging the building but not injuring anyone inside, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

The Ford pickup slammed into the front of the convenience store on Encinitas Boulevard near Manchester Avenue around 10:25 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Martha Hernandez.

Investigators said the crash was caused when the woman experienced a “medical issue,” Hernandez said. The age of the driver wasn’t released.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated. Information about the extent of her injuries wasn’t released.

David Garrick

David Garrick has covered San Diego City Hall since early 2014 for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before that, he covered North County for 16 years for the Union-Tribune, North County Times and Pomerado Newspapers. Garrick graduated from Coronado High School and UC Berkeley and received a master’s in journalism from New York University. He spent his early newspaper career in New York City.

