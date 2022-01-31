Vehicle crashes into Encinitas 7-Eleven, damaging building but injuring no one

A driver who reportedly experienced a medical problem crashed a vehicle into the front of a 7-Eleven store in Encinitas Sunday morning, Jan. 30, damaging the building but not injuring anyone inside, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

(File photo)

The Ford pickup slammed into the front of the convenience store on Encinitas Boulevard near Manchester Avenue around 10:25 a.m., said sheriff’s Lt. Martha Hernandez.

Investigators said the crash was caused when the woman experienced a “medical issue,” Hernandez said. The age of the driver wasn’t released.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated. Information about the extent of her injuries wasn’t released.