Two people stabbed in Encinitas; bar patrons detain suspected assailant
Stabbing happened just before midnight on South Coast Highway south of E Street
ENCINITAS —
Two men were stabbed in Encinitas late Saturday night, Feb. 19, a sheriff’s official said.
Deputies responded to a bar on South Coast Highway, south of E Street, to a reported stabbing just before midnight, Lt. Chris Galve said.
The deputies provided first aid, and paramedics took at least one of the victims to a hospital, Gavle said.
Bar patrons had detained the suspected assailant, and deputies took him into custody.
No further details were immediately available.
