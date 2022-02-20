Advertisement
Two people stabbed in Encinitas; bar patrons detain suspected assailant

Stabbing happened just before midnight on South Coast Highway south of E Street

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

Two men were stabbed in Encinitas late Saturday night, Feb. 19, a sheriff’s official said.

Deputies responded to a bar on South Coast Highway, south of E Street, to a reported stabbing just before midnight, Lt. Chris Galve said.

The deputies provided first aid, and paramedics took at least one of the victims to a hospital, Gavle said.

Bar patrons had detained the suspected assailant, and deputies took him into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

