Fair board prepares for full-scale county fair this summer

The San Diego County Fair will return this year from June 8 to July 4 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, using the “Heroes” theme that was originally slated for 2020.

Ticket sales will start on April 2, the board of directors that runs the state-owned venue announced during its March 8 meeting.

Last year, the Del Mar Fairgrounds hosted Homegrown Fun, a scaled-down version of the fair. The usual fair was canceled in 2020 due to public health restrictions, along with almost all other events at the fairgrounds.

But this year will include the usual lineup of attractions and events.

“We are going to be returning to the festivals in the fair,” said Frederick Schenk, vice president of the fair board.

Some of the highlights include Toast of the Coast Wine Festival on June 11, the San Diego International Beer Festival on June 16-17, Asian Festival on June 18 and Gospel Festival on June 25.

“It will also be a tribute to the real life superheroes who walk among us every day,” Schenk said.

The fair will be open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays.

Some of the other events will include competitions in woodworking, spirits and cocktails, and floral design.

Homegrown Fun concluded last summer after drawing about 272,000 people, providing a financial boost to the fairgrounds and surrounding cities and businesses. Fair board members said they are looking forward to continuing the return to normal operations and events.

“This will really be a fair to remember,” Schenk said.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors, exhibitors, vendors and performers for the month-long fair. For more information, visit sdfair.com.