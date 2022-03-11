County school administrators, education officials honored
Two San Diego County education associations have named their 2022 honorees and set the date for an event honoring all of them.
The winners of the annual Honoring Our Own awards are selected by the San Diego County School Boards Association Region 17 and the Association of California School Administrators Region 18. Their 20th annual celebration event, “Evening of the Stars,” will be held May 7 at the San Diego Sheraton Resort and Marina. Nearly 500 educational leaders and friends of the educational community are expected to attend. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3sw6xH5. Registration closes April 22.
The Association of California School Administrators Region 18 (regions.acsa.org/18/) comprises nearly 1,400 educational leaders, and the region encompasses San Diego and Imperial counties. The Administrators of the Year chosen by the association are:
Superintendent: Benjamin Churchill, Carlsbad Unified School District
Secondary Principal: Cynthia Larkin, San Diego Unified School District
Middle Grades Principal: Ernesto Valenzuela, Imperial County Office of Education
Elementary Principal: Cesar Mora, Oceanside Unified School District
Elementary Principal: Ricardo Ceceña, Poway Unified School District
Central Office: Tracy Thompson, San Diego County Office of Education
Secondary Co Administrator: Yael Bozzay, Poway Unified School District
Elementary Co Administrator: Tammy Lee, San Pasqual Union School District
Classified Leader: Alvaro Ramirez, Imperial County Office of Education
Confidential Employee: Francesca Flores, San Diego Unified School District
Personnel/Human Resources: Candice Ortiz, El Centro Elementary School District; Angelica Lopez, Encinitas Union School District
Career Technical Education: Sarah Vielma, San Diego Unified School District
Special Education: Rose Tagnesi, Grossmont Union High School District
Business Services: Warren “Drew” Rowlands, San Diego Unified School District
Student Services: Bill Dennett, Mountain Empire Unified School District
Curriculum & Instruction: Sabrina Lee, Solana Beach School District
Continuation/Educational Options: Roberto Carrillo, San Diego County Office of Education
Retired: Celia A Ramirez, Region 18 Retiree Charter
Technology: Lana Nguyen, Poway Unified School District
Marcus Foster Memorial Award for Administrator Excellence nominees: Erin English, San Diego County Office of Education; Leslie Hardiman, Lakeside Union School District
The nonprofit California School Boards Association (csba.org) represents the elected officials who govern public school districts and county offices of education. The association has a membership of nearly 1,000 educational agencies statewide, including more than 40 in San Diego County. The 2022 Honoring Our Own award winners named by the San Diego County School Boards Association Region 17 are:
School Board Member: Richard Barerra, San Diego Unified School District
First Term School Board Member: Katrina Young, San Dieguito Union High School District
Staff Member: Joellen Semo, Coronado Unified School District
Conf/Admin Staff Member: Cheree McKean, Vista Unified School District
Parent Volunteer: Dorinda Soucek, Poway Unified School District
Community Partner: San Diego County K-12 Sector Team
