Motorcyclist killed in Encinitas crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon, March 17, in a collision on an Encinitas surface street, sheriff’s officials said.

Few details of the deadly wreck were immediately available, but it occurred about 3:50 p.m. on North Coast Highway 101 near Grandview Street, according to San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Chris Galve.

It was reported as a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle, though the nature of the collision was under investigation late Thursday, March 17, Galve said.

Sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Encinitas Fire Department responded, but the motorcyclist died at the scene, Galve said. He was described only as a male, but his age and name were not released.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

⁦@SDSONCoastal⁩ deputies are investigating a traffic collision near the 1600 block of N Coast Highway 101 in ⁦@EncinitasGov⁩. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/t6OOIyeD6q — North Coastal Station (@SDSONCoastal) March 17, 2022

After the crash, authorities shut down southbound lanes of North Coast Highway 101 between La Costa Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard to conduct the investigation.

Galve said investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.