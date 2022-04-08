Advertisement
Man struck, killed by Coaster train in north Encinitas

Train strike happened just after 8:30 am. south of La Costa Avenue overpass

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
A man was struck by a commuter train and killed in Encinitas on Friday morning, April 8, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident happened just after 8:30 am. on the tracks just south of the La Costa Avenue overpass, sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Campbell said.

A Coaster train was headed north when it struck the man, Campbell said. The man died at the scene.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family. It’s not clear why he was on or near the tracks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

