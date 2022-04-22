El Camino Creek School 6th grade Odyssey of the Mind team places first and second at state tournament, qualifies for World Finals

El Camino Creek Elementary School in Carlsbad’s 6th grade Odyssey of the Mind team placed 1st and 2nd at the state tournament on April 2 and is moving onto the World Finals tournament at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa on May 25-28.

This year El Camino Creek Elementary School had two teams represent at the state tournament on April 2, held at Moreno Valley High School.

El Camino Creek’s 6th grade team placed 1st in spontaneous problem thinking and 2nd for their long-term problem, advancing them to the World Finals tournament. The El Camino Creek 5th grade team placed 4th.

The sixth grade team is called the Dilemma Dinos and members include Olivia Drennan, Emily Mumbauer, Roxana Arezi, Keira Chang, Yehna Waite and Ryan Howard. Emily and Olivia have been participating in the Odyssey of the Mind program offered through the El Camino Creek PTA since the second grade and this is their first shot at the World Finals tournament . The team is raising funds now in order to get them to the World Finals tournament to help pay for their registration, flights, room and board, and food.

The El Camino Creek 5th grade team, which placed 4th, with Principal Jodi Greenberger.

(Michael Drennan)

The fifth grade team is called The Grandma Jasons, and members include Emily Drennan, Trey Lincecum, Edward Hall, Noah Steumpfig, Ben Anderson, Aideyn Ardigo, and Olivia Ramsey.

The mission of Odyssey of the Mind, an international educational program, is to foster creativity and problem-solving skills in students from kindergarten through college all over the world. Through practicing out-of-the-box thinking, writing original scripts, and creating costumes, props, and sets, teams of students work together to produce incredible solutions to creative problems.

To help in their fundraising efforts visit https://gofund.me/2fcc2c32 or if you’d like to match their fundraising efforts, contact nataliedrennan46@gmail.com.

For more information about this program, visit Odysseyofthemind.com.