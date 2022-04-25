Advertisement
Driver being chased by CHP runs red light, crashes into two vehicles

A driver being chased by a California Highway Patrol officer crashed into two vehicles in Encinitas.
A driver being chased by a California Highway Patrol officer ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles in Encinitas on Sunday. At least five people were hospitalized.
The pursuit ended in a crash at Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria in Encinitas shortly before 8:30 a.m.; at least five people were hospitalized

By Karen Kucher
David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 19-year-old driver was arrested Sunday, April 24, accused of leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash with two other vehicles in Encinitas that left at least five people hospitalized, authorities said.

The pursuit started shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Encinitas and ended in a collision at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria, authorities said.

Officers had spotted a Nissan Sentra being driven erratically and at high speeds on northbound I-5 near Manchester Avenue. When officers tried to pull over the driver, he didn’t yield. Officers gave chase.

The driver exited at Encinitas Boulevard and went east for about a mile. At the intersection with Via Centebria, the driver ran a red light, turned left and crashed into two vehicles heading west on Encinitas Boulevard — a gray Volkswagen Jetta and a gray Chevrolet Traverse.

The Nissan driver had the most severe injuries of the five people transported to the hospital, said Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Cincotta. Two passengers in the Nissan also suffered major injuries.

It was unclear how many were hurt in the crash.

The CHP said nine people were injured in the collision including a 25-year-old Carlsbad woman driving the Volkswagen and a 32-year-old Encinitas woman driving the Chevrolet, as well as her 1- and 3-year-old sons, who were passengers in the SUV.

Cincotta said the two children in the Chevrolet were transported with minor injuries; he said the two drivers were uninjured.

The CHP said alcohol and/or drugs were being investigated as a possible factor in the collision.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

