Authorities ID Encinitas man who died in collision with trash truck

The county Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old Encinitas man as the driver who died after running the vehicle into the back of a trash truck early Monday, April 25, in the Linda Vista area.

(File photo)

Gerardo Becerra died in the collision around 6:35 a.m. on northbound state Route 163 north of Friars Road, authorities said Tuesday, April 26.

Becerra was the unrestrained driver and sole occupant of a Ford Fusion, and was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle he was driving ran into the rear of a northbound garbage truck, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The truck was in the slow lane and driving with its hazard lights on.

Becerra died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.