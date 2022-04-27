Authorities ID Encinitas man who died in collision with trash truck
The sedan hit a slow-moving truck driving on north SR-163 with hazard lights on early Monday
The county Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old Encinitas man as the driver who died after running the vehicle into the back of a trash truck early Monday, April 25, in the Linda Vista area.
Gerardo Becerra died in the collision around 6:35 a.m. on northbound state Route 163 north of Friars Road, authorities said Tuesday, April 26.
Becerra was the unrestrained driver and sole occupant of a Ford Fusion, and was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle he was driving ran into the rear of a northbound garbage truck, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The truck was in the slow lane and driving with its hazard lights on.
Becerra died before he could be taken to a hospital.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
