Authorities ID Encinitas man who died in collision with trash truck

The sedan hit a slow-moving truck driving on north SR-163 with hazard lights on early Monday

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO  — 

The county Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old Encinitas man as the driver who died after running the vehicle into the back of a trash truck early Monday, April 25, in the Linda Vista area.

Gerardo Becerra died in the collision around 6:35 a.m. on northbound state Route 163 north of Friars Road, authorities said Tuesday, April 26.

Becerra was the unrestrained driver and sole occupant of a Ford Fusion, and was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle he was driving ran into the rear of a northbound garbage truck, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The truck was in the slow lane and driving with its hazard lights on.

Becerra died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Phil Diehl

Phil Diehl has been a reporter and editor in North County since 1989, and has written about city government, education, health care, military issues, nuclear power and more. He was the night city editor for the North County Times for about five years until it was purchased by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A graduate of West Virginia University, he began his newspaper career at the Parkersburg Sentinel in West Virginia. He lives in Carlsbad.

