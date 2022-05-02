Advertisement
Detectives investigating after man tried to walk away with child at Moonlight Beach

The child’s mother grabbed her daughter’s hand and yelled at the man; the girl was unhurt

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man attempted to walk away with a 5-year-old girl at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas on Sunday afternoon, May 1.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West B Street and Fourth Street, sheriff’s officials said.

The man took the girl’s hand and tried to walk away, officials said. The child’s mother grabbed her daughter’s hand and yelled at the man, who fled in a southerly direction. The child was not hurt.

The man was described as white, in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall,
160 pounds, skinny, with short or buzz-cut blonde hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants and no shoes or shirt, sheriff’s officials said.

NewsLocal News

