Report of attempted child abduction at Encinitas beach unfounded, sheriff’s authorities say

Mother reported that man tried to walk off with 5-year-old daughter Sunday at Moonlight Beach

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

A woman’s claim that a stranger tried to walk off with her young daughter at an Encinitas beach last weekend has been deemed unfounded, sheriff’s officials said Thursday, May 5.

On Sunday, May 1, the department said the woman reported that a skinny, shirtless blond man took her 5-year-old by the hand and tried to walk off with her about 4 p.m. that day at Moonlight Beach.

The woman reportedly told officials she yelled at him and he fled.

But on Thursday, May 5, the department said that after “a comprehensive investigation,” detectives determined the incident did not happen.

“There is no suspect at large and no danger to the community,” the department said in a news release.

Detectives reviewed video in the area and “it didn’t line up” with the statements provided to them, sheriff’s Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.

Lawrence said it might have been a misperception by the mother.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

