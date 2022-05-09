Advertisement
News

Man struck, killed on Encinitas road after stopping to pick wildflowers

The crash happened on Piraeus Street near Normandy Road about 4 p.m.

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
A man in his 70s was fatally struck on an Encinitas road moments after he stopped to pick wild flowers on Mother’s Day, sheriff’s officials said.

Siren
(File photo)

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on Piraeus Street near Normandy Road.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that been headed south before it stopped in a bike lane on Piraeus, sheriff’s Sgt. William Clem said. The man then got out of the vehicle and crossed the street to pick flowers.

While walking back to the stopped car, the man was struck by a vehicle headed north, Clem said. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. He was not identified.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the traffic division in Encinitas at (760) 966-3500.

News
