Cardiff resident to appear on ‘Price is Right’

Cardiff resident Irvin Hernandez recently appeared on “The Price is Right” in an episode that will air on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. (CBS — KFMB).

Irvin Hernandez

(Courtesy)

Hernandez said the experience was so special because of the memories of his father.

“I don’t know if this is true, but he claims he learned English from the show, so obviously me and my sisters have a lot of sentimental attachment because of that,” he said.

In March, Hernandez decided to take a chance and apply to become a contestant. Since he has been working from home lately, he’s watched the show a little more often and kept it on in the background sometimes.

When he received a phone call from an Illinois area code, he ignored it. But the caller turned out to be a “Price is Right” producer who wanted to schedule an interview. Hernandez quickly called back and set up a Zoom meeting.

“I tried to be as energetic as possible, tried to be in the moment for it,” he said.

He went to the taping in April with his sister.

“I was in awe the whole time,” Hernandez said. “Growing up watching the show, just being in that studio was honestly really surreal. I had to slow down multiple times just to catch my breath.”

But he couldn’t say any more. Contestants can’t reveal any details about the taping until after the episode airs.

“I don’t think it will fully hit me until I see myself when the episode airs,” Hernandez said.

