Authorities arrest pursuit suspect after North County chase

An auto-theft suspect led police officers and sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Monday morning, May 16, across North County before crashing the stolen car he was driving and making a failed attempt to escape on foot.

(File photo)

The 42-year-old man allegedly failed to yield when Carlsbad police tried to pull him over about 11:15 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which joined in the road chase after it entered neighboring Encinitas.

The pursuit eventually made its way to the east into Escondido, where the fleeing driver allegedly crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence, then jumped out and ran off, sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Collis said in a news release.

Deputies and police officers were able to quickly chase the man down and take him into custody, Collins said.

The suspect, who was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia, Collins said.