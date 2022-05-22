Advertisement
2 pedestrians fatally struck by trains in separate incidents in Sorrento Valley, Encinitas

The incidents happened near the train station on Sorrento Valley Road and near the Leucadia Boulevard crossing

By Lyndsay Winkley
David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
Two pedestrians were fatally struck by AMTRAK trains hours apart Sunday, May 22, in Sorrento Valley and Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said.

The first incident happened just after 1 a.m. along Sorrento Valley Road north of Sorrento Valley Boulevard, near the train station.

The second incident occurred about 10:50 a.m. near the Leucadia Boulevard rail crossing near North Coast Highway 101.

Both pedestrians died at the scene. The county Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner of their death, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the paper in July 2012, and spent years covering crime and policing before moving to investigations. A graduate of SDSU, Lyndsay has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and other organizations for her work.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

