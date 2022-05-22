2 pedestrians fatally struck by trains in separate incidents in Sorrento Valley, Encinitas

Two pedestrians were fatally struck by AMTRAK trains hours apart Sunday, May 22, in Sorrento Valley and Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said.

The first incident happened just after 1 a.m. along Sorrento Valley Road north of Sorrento Valley Boulevard, near the train station.

The second incident occurred about 10:50 a.m. near the Leucadia Boulevard rail crossing near North Coast Highway 101.

Both pedestrians died at the scene. The county Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner of their death, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.