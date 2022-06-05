25th Annual Salute to Education awards ceremony honors outstanding local students and teachers

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s 25th Annual Salute to Education took place on May 24 at Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems headquarters. The program highlights outstanding achievements in education by students and teachers in Encinitas. This year 20 students and 18 teachers were honored (see list below).

Certificates were given by representatives of congressional state, county and city leaders, and a joint resolution commemorating the 25th anniversary was presented by District Representative Jonathan Aviles of California State Senator Patricia Bates’ office, and District Director Janet Chin of Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath’s office. $300 scholarships were given to 2022 high school graduates Dylan Abernathy of La Costa Canyon High School and Michael Kenny of San Dieguito Academy.

Denise Mueller, owner of Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems and founder of Salute to Education, and David DaCosta, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce chairman of the board, served as MCs. Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Mayor of Encinitas Joe Mosca, District Representative Salome Tash of California U.S. Representative Mike Levin’s office, and Cipranio Vargas, of County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s office, were also on hand for the celebration, along with EUSD Superintendent Andree Grey, SDUHSD Associate Superintendent Tina Douglas, and Principal Dana Abplanalp-Diggs of the Grauer Private School along with many of the principals from the other schools.

Jonathan Aviles of Senator Patricia Bates’ office, Founding Sponsor Denise Mueller and owner of Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems, Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, and Janet Chin of Tasha Boerner Hovath’s office with the Joint Resolution commemorating the 25th Anniversary of Salute to Education.

(Christian Cruz)

The Chamber thanks founding sponsor Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems and sponsors MiraCosta College, North Island Credit Union, DaCosta Properties and the Encinitas Historical Society for funding the scholarships and gift cards for teachers. The Chamber also thanks its partners Minuteman Press Encinitas for providing printing, Crack Shack for providing food and Business Blossoms for providing roses to all honorees.

For more information on the Salute to Education program or to make a donation towards future events, contact the Chamber office at (760) 753-6041 or email community@encinitaschamber.com.

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that serves as the catalyst for business success in its community. The Chamber connects businesses and residents through events, networking opportunities and marketing initiatives. For more information, visit www.encinitaschamber.com.

Salute to Education students and teachers honored