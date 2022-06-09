Advertisement
2 people die after being hit by trains in Encinitas, Vista

The first collision was reported at 5:07 a.m., the second was reported at 7:18 a.m.

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
Two people were struck and killed by trains early Thursday morning, June 9, in separate incidents in North County.

(File photo)

The first incident was reported at 5:07 a.m. on the tracks along North Coast Highway and West Jason Street in Encinitas.

A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train and died at the scene, said sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski.

The train was released shortly before 7:20 a.m. The sheriff’s rail unit will investigate.

A second fatal collision was reported in Vista around 7:05 a.m. In that incident, a pedestrian was hit near the transit center at Vista Village Drive near North Santa Fe Avenue. The rail unit responded to investigate.

Northbound Vista Village Drive at Olive Avenue was shut down as investigators worked at the site, Wisniewski said.

No information about the people who died was immediately released.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

