Pacific Trails principal tapped for new SDUHSD district leadership role

The San Dieguito Union High School District has appointed Pacific Trails Middle School Principal Mary Anne Nuskin as its new associate superintendent of human resources, pending contract approval at the June 23 regular board meeting.

Mary Anne Nuskin

Nuskin has served as the first and only principal at Pacific Trails since it opened its doors in 2015. She has held a variety of roles within San Dieguito since joining the district in 2003, including serving as principal at Diegueño Middle School and Earl Warren Middle School, in addition to serving as an assistant principal at both Diegueño and Canyon Crest Academy.

“It is an honor to be selected as the next associate superintendent of human resources for the San Dieguito Union High School District,” Nuskin said in a news release. “We are a professional community of excellence, and student achievement is our highest priority. I look forward to this new journey in my career where I will have the opportunity to hire and support highly qualified teachers and support staff.”

Under Nuskin’s leadership, Pacific Trails has consistently been recognized as one of the top middle schools in the state of California. In the most recent US News Rankings, PTMS is ranked No. 1 in San Diego County and No. 25 statewide based on a system that ranks performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well middle schools prepare their students for high school.

“I am so grateful to have had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build and open Pacific Trails Middle School. Our community is wonderful, our students are outstanding, and our staff is exceptional!”

In the coming weeks, district leadership will engage stakeholders in the process to find a new principal at Pacific Trails, hoping to find an exceptional candidate who will ensure a smooth transition into the 2022-23 school year.

Nuskin will begin her new role at the district office on July 1, replacing Olga West who announced in April that she accepted a new position within the San Diego Unified School District. West had been hired as the associate superintendent less than a year ago.

