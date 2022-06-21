Grauer School holds vigil for Uvalde shooting victims

In response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, students from The Grauer School held a vigil on the Grauer campus in Encinitas on June 2.

Grauer students collaborated with Team ENOUGH San Diego to create an opportunity for the community to come together to grieve and cope, and to provide students with ways to honor the victims through meaningful action.

Team ENOUGH is a youth-led national organization whose mission is to educate young voices about gun violence and to support them to take meaningful action against it.

Grauer senior Lucy Stockton hosted the evening, which included the performance of an original song, “This Can’t Continue”, written by Grauer alumni and Team ENOUGH San Diego member Selah Short and performed by students Tahlia Fisch and Mo Hetzer. Grauer sophomore Cooper Branch recited a poem she wrote titled “The Last We Ever Saw”, a plea to those in power from the children and youth who deserve to feel safe and to be protected.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, representatives from Team ENOUGH, Grauer students and other local leaders also spoke about their commitment to address gun violence through legislation, education and communication.

In her remarks, Blakespear noted that in California, young people have been able to use their voice to have a genuine impact.

“Developing student voice and activism is one of our greatest goals, and perhaps the highest form of education,” said Dr. Stuart Grauer, founder and head of The Grauer School in a news release.