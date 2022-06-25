Advertisement
Driver plows through shrubs in Encinitas parking lot, strikes and kills man lying in grass

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on North El Camino Drive roughly a half mile north of Encinitas Boulevard

By Teri Figueroa
Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 44-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon, June 24, while lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot when the driver of an SUV plowed through the shrubbery and struck him, authorities said.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real about a half-mile north of Encinitas Boulevard, according to San Diego sheriff’s Lt. David Collins.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim was lying on some grass on an embankment that was below and out of sight of the parking lot when he was struck. He died at the scene.

It was unclear why the SUV’s driver, a 61-year-old woman, drove over the curb and through the bushes.

Sheriff’s officials initially said deputies arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. But a news release several hours after the crash said investigators had not “yet determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor.”

The Friday, June 24 incident was at least the third time in the past three years that San Diego County drivers have crashed off roadways and killed people who were sleeping or sitting on the ground.

On July 4, 2019, a driver struck a bus stop bench in Mission Valley, killing two homeless men and severely injuring a woman who were huddled behind it. Last year, a driver veered onto a sidewalk lined with homeless people in tents, killing three and injuring several others in a tunnel below San Diego City College.

Anyone with information about the Friday, June 24 deadly crash was asked to contact the sheriff’s North Coastal substation at (760) 966-3500.

Updates

9:22 a.m. June 25, 2022: This story was updated with additional details throughout.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

