Encinitas Union School District seeks board member

The Encinitas Union School District is seeking applications from residents to serve on the district’s governing board until December, filling the seat of board member Gregg Sonken, who died last month. The candidate would be appointed to fill the balance of the four-year term, which is up for election in November and ends Dec. 13. To be considered for appointment to this vacancy, access the application at eusd.net, under the Board tab. All applicants must be registered voters living within the boundaries of the Encinitas Union School District.

Applications and accompanying materials must be received by 3 p.m. July 15 via email to board.application@eusd.net or via mail to Encinitas Union School District, Attn: Secretary of the Board/Superintendent, 101 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas, CA 92024. — Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune