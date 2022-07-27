San Dieguito Academy principal resigns

There will be a leadership transition to start the new school year as San Dieguito Academy High School Principal Adam Camacho has left the school for a private sector job. His resignation is official as of July 31.

Former SDA Principal Adam Camacho (second from left) at graduation with (l-r) Assistant Principals Jeremy Meadows, Katie Bendix and Michael Santos. Meadows has also resigned and Santos is now principal at Orange Glen High School. (Robert McKenzie)

“Mr. Camacho has provided exceptional service in our district for over 20 years and is well-regarded by students, staff and the San Dieguito Academy community at large after five years of leadership” said Miquel Jacobs, the district’s communications coordinator. “We will miss him dearly and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Camacho started with the San Dieguito district in 2000. He served as a counselor at La Costa Canyon High School and Earl Warren Middle School, an assistant principal at Carmel Valley Middle School and principal of Earl Warren before coming to SDA in 2017.

According to Jacobs, the district is developing a timeline for the new principal search. With the school year approaching the position is a priority, he said.

SDA Assistant Principal Jeremy Meadows also resigned effective July 31 and Assistant Principal Michael Santos resigned in June and is now principal at Orange Glen High School.

Elsewhere in the district in a principal swap, former Earl Warren Middle School Principal Justin Conn has been assigned as the new principal at La Costa Canyon High School and Reno Medina will be the new principal at Earl Warren.

