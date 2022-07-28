Candidates begin filing for school board positions

The candidate filing period officially opened on July 18 for the November 2022 election. Several local school districts have multiple seats that will be up for election and candidates have until Aug. 12 to file and qualify for the ballot. The timeline is extended to Aug. 17 if no incumbents file.

There are three seats available in the San Dieguito Union High School District, those held by Mo Muir (Area 1), Julie Bronstein (Area 5) and a vacancy in Area 3 following Melisse Mossy’s resignation. So far Daniel Hale, Sheila King and Jane Lea Smith have pulled papers to run in Area 3 and Bronstein and parent Phan Anderson have pulled for Area 5.

Although she has not pulled papers yet, former Encinitas Union School District Board Trustee Rimga Viskanta has announced intentions to run in Area 1.

As of press time, incumbents Emily Andrade and Marla Strich have filed to run for the three available seats on the Encinitas Union School District board and incumbent Shad Thielman has filed for one of the three seats on the Cardiff School District board.

On July 27, the Encinitas Union School District is expected to appoint a new board member to fill the seat of Gregg Sonken, who died in June. The candidate would fill the balance of the four-year term, which is up for election in November.

