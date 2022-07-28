Neighbors raising funds for Encinitas family home lost in fire

Community members are rallying around a local Encinitas family after their home for over 35 years was completely destroyed in a fire on June 11.

Tom and Jean Henderson lost everything in the fire that started in the guest room of the home in the Northview/Village Park neighborhood, where they raised their three adult children John, Patrick and Mary. No one was injured in the fire, including the family dog.

As they operate Henderson Recruiting from their home, their small business was also destroyed in the blaze.

Neighbors Pete and Colleen Bethea set up a GoFundMe account to support the Hendersons, who have been very involved in the Encinitas community for the last three decades. The Hendersons are active in their church St. John the Evangelist, as well as with The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Encinitas Little League and the Knights of Columbus.

“We are asking our community to help support this amazing family recoup, repair and recover any substantial out of pocket expenses as they rebuild during the most challenging time of their lives,” the GoFundMe reads.

To contribute, visit tinyurl.com/5dchexcz

