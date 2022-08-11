Principal Cara Dolnik moves from Diegueño to San Dieguito

The San Dieguito Union High School District has announced that Cara Dolnik will serve as the new principal of San Dieguito High School Academy (SDA).

Dolnik is currently in her 12th year in the San Dieguito district, spending the last four years as the principal at Diegueño Middle School. Prior to becoming principal at Diegueño, she held leadership roles as principal at Carmel Valley Middle School and assistant principal at Torrey Pines High School.

In 2021, she became the most recent San Dieguito principal to lead a school site to the prestigious California Distinguished Schools Program honor, a program that recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance.

“I am beyond excited to be joining San Dieguito High School Academy as principal for the 2022-23 school year,” Dolnik said in a news release. “SDA is well-known for being a creative, caring and inclusive place and I am honored to carry on the legacy and tradition of the esteemed Mustang family.”