Kiln acquires BLOC co-working space in Leucadia

Kiln, a boutique co-working brand, is expanding into Southern California with the acquisition of three co-working space communities in Leucadia, Carlsbad Village and Solana Beach. The new Kiln locations were previously operated by BLOC, the first official co-working space in San Diego’s North County. The acquisitions, made in partnership with Midtown National Group, are part of a growing nationwide demand for elevated workspaces as the trend of work from home and community office spaces continues.

BLOC was founded in 2014, creating neighborhood-focused workspaces for hybrid team entrepreneurs and small business owners to expand their businesses and meet like-minded individuals. The Leucadia workspace is a two-story building on N. Coast Highway 101 with two outdoor patios, an outdoor shower and surf racks, community bikes and amenities including cold brew from Lofty Coffee on tap. The beach-front spaces proved to be a natural fit with Kiln’s culture and ethos.

“Since the founding of BLOC, we have always made decisions on what is best for our members. We have worked hard to build a strong, community-based company that offers curated experiences,” said Brendan Foote, co-owner of BLOC with Curtis Clave in a news release. “We have the utmost confidence that Kiln will preserve and enhance this mission ongoing.”

Founded in 2018, Kiln’s flex-office communities have more than 3,000 members and 350 businesses across its seven locations in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, and now California. Starting Sept. 1, Kiln will take over general operations at BLOC’s three locations and they are working to ensure a seamless transition for members. According to the news release, the acquisition represents less of a change and more of an upgrade.

“I really feel like what Curtis Clave and Brendan Foote have created with BLOC is very special,” said Arian Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Kiln in the news release. “There was a clear cultural alignment and it felt like a good foundation to build upon.”

Leigh Radford, Kiln’s chief creative officer and co-founder, added: “I’m excited about taking BLOC’s design to the next level, and about putting the lifestyle components of Kiln almost directly on the beach.”

To learn more, visit kiln.co.

