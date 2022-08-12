Mo Muir will not seek re-election on San Dieguito board

San Dieguito Union High School District Board President Mo Muir has decided not to run in the upcoming November election.

“Being able to fully support my family, especially my 101-year-old mother-in-law, and step away from politics is the right decision for us in this season of our lives,” said Muir in a statement released on Aug. 11. “It has been the honor of my life to serve North County families for well over a decade on the Encinitas Union and San Dieguito Union High School District boards. I only know one way to serve in elected office, which is to give 110%, and I cannot make that commitment with another term.”

Muir was elected to the board in 2014. Now in her second term, she serves as board president. She also served two terms on the Encinitas Union School District board. Her son is a graduate of La Costa Canyon High School.

“My guiding principles have been to educate to the highest standards, prepare all students for the college or profession of their choice, and keep our schools safe and open,” Muir’s statement continued. “Thank you so much to my district for having faith in my public service and allowing me to implement these principles during my time in office. I’m not going anywhere and look forward to staying involved in other capacities to help young people realize their full potential.”

Muir represents San Dieguito’s Area 1 on the board. For the November election, so far, former Encinitas Union School District board member Rimga Viskanta has qualified for the ballot in Area 1. Candidates have until Aug. 17 to file.

