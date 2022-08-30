3 suspects arrested in Encinitas hot prowl burglary

A man and two women were arrested Sunday night on suspicion of trying to break into an occupied home in Encinitas, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports that a homeowner saw flashlights and heard voices outside a home on Wales Drive near the intersection of Via Tiempo, the department said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies detained three suspects — a 46-year-old man and two women, ages 47 and 61 — in the garage of the home.

The deputies found bolt cutters on the floor next to the garage door and discovered the locking mechanism had been cut, sheriff’s officials said.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined one of the burglars had forced entry into the garage, entered the residence and opened the front door to allow the other burglars inside. No items were stolen from the residence.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing burglary tools and conspiracy, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records. As of Monday, they are each being held at the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.