Pedestrian, 79, dies after being struck by pickup in Encinitas

The man was walking across Encinitas Boulevard just west of El Camino Real when he was struck

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

A 79-year-old man was killed Monday morning, Sept. 12, when he was crossing an Encinitas street and was struck by a pickup, sheriff’s officials said.

(File photo)

The man, whose name was not released, was walking across Encinitas Boulevard just west of El Camino Real shortly before 6 a.m. when he was struck, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Rob Siegfried.

Encinitas Fire Department personnel and paramedics responded to the scene and found the injured man lying in the roadway, Siegfried said in a news release. They attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

The pickup driver was not injured.

Drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident, Siegfried said.

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is investigating.

Phil Diehl

Phil Diehl has been a reporter and editor in North County since 1989, and has written about city government, education, health care, military issues, nuclear power and more. He was the night city editor for the North County Times for about five years until it was purchased by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A graduate of West Virginia University, he began his newspaper career at the Parkersburg Sentinel in West Virginia. He lives in Carlsbad.

