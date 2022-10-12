Advertisement
Vandalism charge for woman accused of defacing Encinitas candidate’s campaign signs

About 55 campaign signs for District 4 candidate Dan Vaughn were vandalized in early October

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 62-year-old woman has been charged with misdemeanor vandalism, accused of defacing about 55 campaign signs in support of an Encinitas City Council candidate.

Teresa Conkey has pleaded not guilty to the sole charge filed last week by the District Attorney’s Office. The damaged signs were from the campaign of Dan Vaughn, one of four candidates for the council’s District 4 seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Reached Tuesday, Oct. 11, Conkey’s defense attorney Scott Salmu said his client is “a respected member of the community.”

“She has cooperated with law enforcement from the very beginning, and we look forward to a resolution of this matter in the near future,” Salmu said.

Sheriff’s officials said a witness spotted someone defacing Vaughn’s signs — using black spray paint to cross out his name — on Encinitas Boulevard and Rancho Santa Fe Road on Oct. 1.

Investigators obtained the license plate of the possible suspect by using surveillance footage in the area. Conkey was arrested Oct. 3, and prosecutors filed the case last week. The charge carries a potential sentence of up to a year in county jail.

Last week, Vaughn said he understands that campaigns can “get heated,” and said he didn’t want “to trash somebody for a passionate act of bad judgment.”

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

