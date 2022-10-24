The Rhoades School cuts ribbon to celebrate new preschool

The Rhoades School in Encinitas held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its new preschool campus on Oct. 19 in a ceremony that included commendations from local officials and a singing performance by students.

“It’s been many years in the making,” said Regina McDuffie, head of school, “and we are very proud to be here today to serve the local Encinitas community by providing excellence in education for students from 3 year olds to eighth grade, on now three campuses, in the city of Encinitas.”

The newly renovated preschool facility, located at 520 Balfour Drive, has four classrooms that were designed “to provide a nurturing environment for students to collaborate and develop a love of learning,” according to a school news release. The campus also has a playground designed to encourage “endless opportunities for free and imaginative play time.”

McDuffie added that the school’s goal is to provide “a safe, flexible learning environment with intellectual peers, academic rigor and an equal focus on social-emotional learning were very important for our bright children.”

“The Rhoades School continues in the mission that was started back in 1980,” she said, “To inspire curious minds to think deeply and live courageously.”

School faculty and parents were in attendance for the morning ceremony. Members of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce presented a plaque to school leaders, and representatives of elected leaders, including U.S. Congressman Mike Levin, were also at the event.

Students helped hold the ribbon up as McDuffie cut it in half.

The school is part of the private school company Spring Education Group, which is headquartered in California and oversees a network of schools from preschool through 12th grade throughout the country.

“I’d also like to thank all of the people that behind the scenes just pitched in and helped us get to this day,” said Cheryl Molenkamp, the preschool’s principal.