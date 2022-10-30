Advertisement
15-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing two teens in Encinitas

Deputies said the stabbing occurred outside a party at a house in Encinitas around 10 p.m.; one of the 17-year-old victims was in critical but stable condition

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

A 15-year-old boy was arrested late Saturday, Oct. 29, for allegedly stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, authorities said.

The attack occurred about 10 p.m. on Crest Drive near Cardiff Drive, said sheriff’s Lt. Christopher Lawrence.

A fight occurred at a house party and spilled into the street, where the younger boy allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one boy in the hand. The other victim suffered lacerations to his abdomen and a broken finger. He was listed in critical, but stable condition at a hospital, Lawrence said.

