Cardiff candidates wage costly campaign for Encinitas City Council spot

The campaigns for the two candidates seeking the Cardiff region’s spot on the Encinitas City Council have each received more than $35,000 in funding this year, far exceeding what the four candidates in the citywide mayor’s race have raised, the latest campaign financial forms indicate.

Joy Lyndes, who was appointed to the District 3 City Council seat in March 2021, has raised and spent more than any other candidate in any city race this year. By Oct. 22 — the final date covered by the latest forms — her campaign had raised $41,498 and spent $35,968.

Julie Thunder, a community advocate who’s running against Lyndes for the Cardiff spot, reported raising $37,274 and spending $17,121 from the beginning of the year through Oct. 22.

For comparison, the top money-raiser among the four mayoral candidates — Cindy Cremona — reported receiving $30,235 and spending $30,888 this year.

These financial forms are the last ones the candidates will file before the Nov. 8 election, and thus provide an indication of how much money the candidates had as they entered the final stretch.

In Lyndes’ case, she reported having an ending cash balance of $5,848 on Oct. 22 and an outstanding debt of $10,417, including $7,000 that she loaned her campaign during the latest Sept. 25 through Oct. 22 reporting period. Her recent donors included the current mayor’s aunt, Rosemary KimBal, and Lizbeth Ecke of CB Ranch Enterprises.

Thunder ended the latest filing period with $20,328 cash balance and an outstanding debt of $5,175, including $5,000 she loaned herself. Her recent campaign donors included a number of Cardiff residents, as well as the mayor of Coronado.

Three candidates for mayor filed the latest campaign financial forms. The fourth candidate — Michael “Myekah” Blobe, a community volunteer — is not raising money for his campaign. The incumbent mayor, Catherine Blakespear, is not seeking re-election.

Cindy Cremona, a small business owner, ended the latest reporting period with a cash balance of $2,267 and an outstanding debt of $19,045, including $16,125 in campaign loans. Her recent donors included energy corporation vice president Teyo Branwell, contractor Bob Zaiser and software engineer Scott Campbell.

Tony Kranz, a longtime council member who’s now making a run for mayor, had raised $29,533 by Oct. 22 and spent $22,169. He reported having an ending cash balance of $7,364. His recent donors included Robert Echter of Dramm & Echter, Chris Calkins of CB Ranch Enterprises and architect Brett Farrow.

Jeff Morris, a community advocate, reported raising $26,871 and spending $21,760. He ended the latest period with a cash balance of $5,111 and an outstanding debt of $5,000. His recent donors included real estate broker Joseph Garrie, general contractor Steve Jones, orthopedic doctor Serge Kaska and film producer Alan Markowitz.

In the second council district race — the District 4 spot, which covers Olivenhain and parts of New Encinitas — one candidate has far out-raised and out-spent the others.

Bruce Ehlers, a technology company executive, reported raising $29,007 so far this year and spending $15,855. He ended the latest financial filing period with $18,604 in cash on hand and had an outstanding debt of $5,451.

Pamela “Pam” Redela, educator/parent, raised $11,537 this year and spent $8,264. She ended the latest period with $7,669 in cash on hand.

Stacie Davis, a business owner, reported raising $6,339 this year and spent $3,750. She ended the latest filing period with $2,589 in cash on hand and had an outstanding debt of $5,000.

Dan Vaughn, a scientist/community volunteer, raised $5,500 this year and spent $3,976. He ended the latest campaign filing period with $1,524.

The incumbent in the race, Joe Mosca, is not seeking re-election.