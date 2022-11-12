Advertisement
Vehicle struck by gunfire at Encinitas intersection

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
A man’s vehicle was struck by gunfire at an Encinitas intersection early Saturday, Nov. 12, and sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter.

File photo
(File photo)

The 26-year-old victim was driving on Via Cantebria near Via Ultimo when someone in a car behind him opened fire about 12:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The vehicle was struck in four places, but the driver was not injured, officials said.

The victim was able to drive away from the suspect’s car — described as a Honda Accord from the early 2000s — and called 911, according to the department.

Deputies weren’t able to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call investigators at (858) 565-5200.

NewsLocal News
Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the paper in July 2012, and spent years covering crime and policing before moving to investigations. A graduate of SDSU, Lyndsay has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and other organizations for her work.

