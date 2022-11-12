Vehicle struck by gunfire at Encinitas intersection

A man’s vehicle was struck by gunfire at an Encinitas intersection early Saturday, Nov. 12, and sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter.

The 26-year-old victim was driving on Via Cantebria near Via Ultimo when someone in a car behind him opened fire about 12:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The vehicle was struck in four places, but the driver was not injured, officials said.

The victim was able to drive away from the suspect’s car — described as a Honda Accord from the early 2000s — and called 911, according to the department.

Deputies weren’t able to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call investigators at (858) 565-5200.