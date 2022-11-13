Advertisement
Man shot in leg in Encinitas

The wounded man sought help at the Shell gas station on Santa Fe Drive about 9:45 p.m., officials said.

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in Encinitas on Friday, Nov. 11, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

File photo
The wounded man sought help at the Shell gas station on Santa Fe Drive just east of Interstate 5 about 9:45 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Witnesses told investigators the man may have gotten into a fight with another man before the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available, and no one is in custody.

Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the paper in July 2012, and spent years covering crime and policing before moving to investigations. A graduate of SDSU, Lyndsay has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and other organizations for her work.

