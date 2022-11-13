Man shot in leg in Encinitas

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in Encinitas on Friday, Nov. 11, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

(File photo)

The wounded man sought help at the Shell gas station on Santa Fe Drive just east of Interstate 5 about 9:45 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Witnesses told investigators the man may have gotten into a fight with another man before the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available, and no one is in custody.