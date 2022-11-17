Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas; authorities say he may be linked to other incidents

A man was arrested on suspicion of prowling Tuesday. Nov. 16, after a woman reported he had been lurking in her backyard in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

(File photo)

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Oxford Avenue near Liverpool Drive, sheriff’s Lt. Chase Chiappino said in a news release. The woman called 911 and told authorities that someone had walked through the side fence to get to the rear of her home.

The prowler’s image was captured on surveillance video recorded in the backyard.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they saw a pickup speeding away from the area, running through stop signs, Chiappino said. The deputies pulled the truck over on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Carlsbad was arrested, Chiappino said in the news release. He said the driver appeared to match the images of the prowler in the surveillance video.

The driver was booked into county jail on suspicion of prowling.

Based on evidence collected in connection with the case, the man might be connected to other prowling incidents in the Cardiff area earlier this year, Chiappino said in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or believes they may be a victim are urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station at (760) 966-3500. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.