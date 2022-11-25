New medical office building added to El Camino Real in Encinitas

Construction is nearing completion on a new multi-tenant medical office building in Encinitas. Located at 777 N. El Camino Real, the facility represents the first speculatively built medical office building in 15 years in Encinitas, according to a news release.

Totaling about 12,200 square feet, the new modern coastal building can accommodate multiple suites on two floors and is being developed by Manna Development Group.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Peter Curry, Brooks Campbell and Owen Curry are leading the leasing efforts for the property.

“777 N. El Camino Real is an important Class A property to help support the community and rising medical demand in the region, with very limited medical space available,” said Peter Curry in the news release. “It is also a very appealing, high-quality property that is easily accessible for tenants and patients from several major arterials, including main thoroughfare El Camino Real.”

The two-story medical office building property includes space for on-site parking, both in front of the building and in a parking garage.

According to Peter Curry, San Diego remains a sought-after market for medical services and growth is expected to continue in demand for many years to come. Per Cushman & Wakefield’s mid-year 2022 market report, San Diego’s overall medical office vacancy stood at 6% countywide. North County’s submarket vacancy, which includes Encinitas, was 6.9%.

