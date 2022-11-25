Advertisement
Share
News

New medical office building added to El Camino Real in Encinitas

The new medical office building on El Camino Real.
(Copyright of Cushman & Wakefield)
Share

Construction is nearing completion on a new multi-tenant medical office building in Encinitas. Located at 777 N. El Camino Real, the facility represents the first speculatively built medical office building in 15 years in Encinitas, according to a news release.

Totaling about 12,200 square feet, the new modern coastal building can accommodate multiple suites on two floors and is being developed by Manna Development Group.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Peter Curry, Brooks Campbell and Owen Curry are leading the leasing efforts for the property.

“777 N. El Camino Real is an important Class A property to help support the community and rising medical demand in the region, with very limited medical space available,” said Peter Curry in the news release. “It is also a very appealing, high-quality property that is easily accessible for tenants and patients from several major arterials, including main thoroughfare El Camino Real.”

The two-story medical office building property includes space for on-site parking, both in front of the building and in a parking garage.

According to Peter Curry, San Diego remains a sought-after market for medical services and growth is expected to continue in demand for many years to come. Per Cushman & Wakefield’s mid-year 2022 market report, San Diego’s overall medical office vacancy stood at 6% countywide. North County’s submarket vacancy, which includes Encinitas, was 6.9%.

To learn more, visit cushmanwakefield.com

NewsLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement