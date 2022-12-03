‘Mr. Encinitas’ mural to be unveiled at visitors center’s open house

The “Mr. Encinitas” mural will be unveiled at a holiday open house Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Encinitas Visitors Center.

The community can meet the artists who painted the mural, which highlights all that the city has to offer and honors the late Encinitas resident and philanthropist Edgar Engert, known locally as “Mr. Encinitas.”

The free community event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. will feature holiday food, such as appetizers and sugar plum treats, bubbly drinks and music, along with the raffling off of a sculpture and chance to meet the local artists from 101 Artists’ Colony who created and donated the “Mr. Encinitas” mural.

Engert, who is pictured in the mural, among favorite images of the beachside city, was known for his efforts to bring Oktoberfest to Encinitas as a way to share his German heritage. He was also credited for starting the Encinitas Holiday Parade to bring the community together.

After moving to the Encinitas area in the late 1960s, Engert was involved in local nonprofits ranging from the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Encinitas and San Diego Botanic Garden to the San Dieguito Heritage Museum and Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA.

After serving the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA for 40 years, including as longtime board member and volunteer, he received the YMCA of San Diego County’s Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Award, honoring his outstanding service. He died last year at age 84.

The artists who collaborated on the work of art include Isabella Weaver, Marina Alberti, Brynja Rotsheck, Zak Weaver, Lee Rotsheck and Julie Ann Stricklin. At 6:30 p.m., the artists will be introduced and “Mr. Encinitas” will be unveiled.

Local artist Danny Salzhandler, of Biosculptures and Steel Life, will be creating a sculpture to be raffled off, and the winner will be announced at 7 p.m.

Attendees will receive a free poster of the mural. Postcards of the mural panels will be sold along with other Encinitas branded merchandise.

The Encinitas Visitors Center is inside the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce at 535 Encinitas Blvd.

For more information, visit encinitasvisitorscenter.com.