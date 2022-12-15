New mayor, council member sworn in to office in Encinitas

After wishing departing Councilmember Joe Mosca all the best, Encinitas swore in a new mayor and council member during a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

New Mayor Tony Kranz said Tuesday was a particularly fitting day to thank Mosca, a gay man who brought his husband and two sons to the meeting, for his six years of service. Earlier in the day, President Biden signed into law the same-sex marriage protection bill, Kranz noted as audience members applauded.

During his goodbye address, Mosca took the unusual step of asking not only his family, but also his fellow council members, supporters and many city employees to come to the podium to share his recognition and participate in a group photo. Things they helped him accomplish as a council member included creating the city’s “gold standard” climate action plan, establishing the second-largest community choice energy program in the state, and making many roadway safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians, he said.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” said Mosca, who chose not to run for re-election this year, adding, “I feel like I’ve done a lot.”

After Mosca stepped down from the dais, City Clerk Kathy Hollywood swore Kranz — a longtime City Council member — into office for the first time as mayor. Kranz introduced his family to the crowd and vowed that as mayor he would continue the city’s focus on infrastructure improvements and climate change issues.

“My granddaughter needs a world to live in,” he said as he looked at the little girl.

Also sworn in to office Tuesday were Bruce Ehlers, the city’s newest councilmember, and Joy Lyndes, a previously appointed council member who won election to her seat in November.

“Let’s make this the best council ever,” Ehlers said, echoing a comment that former Mayor and Councilmember Maggie Houlihan used to say.

In their final action of the night, the new council unanimously voted to select Lyndes as the deputy mayor.